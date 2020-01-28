Harley-Davidson Earnings: HOG Stock Hit 2% by Q4 Revenue Miss

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG ) earnings for the motorcycle company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have HOG stock taking a beating on Tuesday. While it’s per-share earnings of 9 cents were only in line with Wall Street’s estimate, its Motorcycle and related products revenue slipped to $874.1 million from $955.6 million in the year-ago period. What’s more, analysts had pegged HOG stock for $922 million.

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Harley-Davidson earnings report.

Adjusted earnings per share are up 17.65% compared to 17 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter slips 6.9% from $1.15 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $12.40 million is a 231.55% increase YoY from $3.74 million.

The Harley-Davidson earnings report also has net income coming in at $13.50 million.

That’s a 2627.27% increase compared to the company’s net income of $495,000 from the same period of the year prior.

Matt Levatich, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, says this about the HOG stock earnings report.

“Our performance in Q4 and the full year was in line with our expectations and indicative of increased business stability driven by the tremendous efforts of our employees and dealers. In 2019, we took important steps toward returning to significant growth in 2021 – including launching LiveWire, our first electric motorcycle, optimizing our global dealer network and expanding our international footprint.”

The Harley-Davidson earnings report also includes its outlook for the full year of 2020. Among this is revenue expectations of $4.53 billion to $4.66 billion. Wall Street is estimating revenue of $4.65 billion for the year.

HOG stock was down 2.47% as of Tuesday afternoon.

