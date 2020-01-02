JD.com IPO: 13 Things to Know About a Potential Spin-Off

A JD.com (NASDAQ: JD ) spinoff may be in the works according to a couple of anonymous sources.

Here’s what investors need to know about a possible JD.com IPO.

This IPO would have the Chinese company taking its logistics division public.

That follows the company spinning the business off into its own organization back in 2017.

Sources close to the matter claim that the JD.com IPO spinoff would value the company at a minimum of $30 billion.

It also looks like the company will be seeking to raise between $8 billion and $10 billion from the IPO.

JD.com wants to use these funds to further expand the business’ warehouses.

It may also use the cash to fund future acquisitions.

The current goal appears to be securing banks to help assist with the IPO.

If all goes well, this may take place during the second quarter of the year.

After this, the JD.com IPO may move forward and take place sometime in the second half of the year.

Due to the early nature of these talks, it’s possible that the numbers and timing of the JD.com IPO spinoff might change.

Finer details of how the logistics division performs are still unknown.

This is due to JD.com bundling those results in with other parts of its business.

What we do know is that the unit the logistics division is in doesn’t turn a profit.

JD stock was up 6.46% as of Thursday afternoon.

