JetBlue Earnings: JBLU Stock Rises 5% on Q4 Beat

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU ) earnings for the budget airline company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have JBLU stock heading higher on Thursday. That’s thanks to its adjusted per-share earnings of 56 cents. This is better than Wall Street’s estimate of 55 cents. Revenue of $2.03 billion also matches what analysts’ were looking for.

Here’s a more in-depth look at the most recent JetBlue earnings report.

Adjusted earnings per share are up 12% from 50 cents in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue comes in 3.05% above the $1.97 billion from the same time last year.

Operating income of $227 million is a 5.09% improvement YoY from $216 million.

The JetBlue earnings report also sees net income coming in at $161 million.

This is a 5.29% drop from its net income of $170 million during the same period of the year prior.

Robin Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of JetBLue, says this about the JBLU stock earnings report.

“2019 saw an unusually volatile year in our Latin and Caribbean markets, which masked some of the progress we have made in our ‘building blocks’. We are confident in our plan to strengthen our RASM, and expect over two thirds of our revenue initiatives will mature throughout this year. Our progress is showing a significant sequential improvement in our expected RASM growth for the first quarter of 2020.”

The JetBlue earnings report also includes its outlook for the full year of 2020. It is expecting EPS between $2.50 and $3.00 for the year. That’s good news as Wall Street is estimating EPS of $2.38 during the period.

JBLU stock was up 4.98% as of Thursday afternoon.

