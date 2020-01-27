Juniper Networks Earnings: JNPR Stock Falls 2% on Weak Outlook

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR ) earnings for the networking company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have JNPR stock falling after markets closed on Monday. That’s despite adjusted per-share earnings of 58 cents, which beats out Wall Street’s estimate of 57 cents. Revenue of $1.21 billion is also better than analysts’ estimates of $1.19 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter is down 1.70% from 59 cents in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue is sitting 2.54% higher than $1.18 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $178.60 million is a 9.25% drop YoY from $196.80 million.

The Juniper Networks earnings report also has net income coming in at $168.40 million.

This is a 12.38% decrease compared to its net income of $192.20 million from the same time last year.

Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks, has this to say about the JNPR stock earnings report.

“We returned to year-over-year growth during the December quarter and saw encouraging trends across various areas of our business, including record Enterprise sales, double digit year-over-year growth in the Cloud, solid momentum with Mist, and another quarter of strength in our services organization.”

The Juniper Networks earnings report also its outlook for the first quarter of 2020. The company is expecting adjusted earnings per share ranging from 24 cents to 30 cents on revenue of $1.00 billion to $1.60 billion. For comparison, Wall Street is estimating EPS of 31 cents on revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

JNPR stock was down 1.51% after-hours Monday.

