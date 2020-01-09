KB Home Earnings: KBH Stock Falls 3% on Mixed Q4 Earnings

KB Home (NYSE: KBH ) earnings for the U.S. homebuilding company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have KBH stock on the move Thursday. The company’s earnings include diluted EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $1.56 billion. That’s a mixed result compared to Wall Street’s estimates of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Here’s a more in-depth look at the most recent KB Home earnings report.

Diluted per-share earnings are up 36.46% from 96 cents in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter is 16.42% higher than the $1.34 billion from the same period of the year prior.

The KB Home earnings report also includes an operating income of $162.47 million.

This is a 33.27% increase over its operating income of $121.91 million from the same time last year.

Net income of $123.17 million is 27.19% better YoY compared to $96.84 million.

Jeffrey Mezger, President, Chairman and CEO of KB Home, has this to say about the KBH stock earnings report.

“The fourth quarter marked an excellent finish to fiscal 2019, with particular strength in two key metrics – net order growth and housing gross profit margin. Our net orders advanced 38% year over year, reflecting strong demand for our built-to-order product at affordable price points, together with limited inventory in our served markets.”

The KB Home earnings report doesn’t include its outlook for 2020. However, Mezger does say that it is positioned to “further expand our profitability,” as well as “meaningfully grow our return on equity.”

KBH stock was down 2.59% after markets closed on Thursday. The stock closed out the day up slightly.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.