Morgan Stanley Earnings: MS Stock Surges 7% on Impressive Q4

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) earnings for the financial company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have MS stock taking off on Thursday. This is due to its earnings per share of $1.30 on revenue of $10.86 billion. These are both better than Wall Street’s estimates of 99 cents per share and revenue of $9.72 billion.

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Here’s a closer look at the most recent Morgan Stanley earnings report.

Diluted EPS for the quarter is up 62.50% from 80 cents in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue comes in 27.02% higher than the $8.55 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Morgan Stanley earnings report also includes a net income of $2.24 billion.

That’s a $46.41% increase compared to the company’s net income of $1.53 from the same time last year.

This strong net income resulted in the company reaching a record of $41.40 billion for the full year of 2019.

James Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, says this about the MS stock earnings report.

“We delivered strong quarterly earnings across all of our businesses. Firmwide revenues were over $10 billion for the fourth consecutive quarter, resulting in record full year revenues and net income. This consistent performance met all of our stated performance targets.”

The Morgan Stanley earnings report doesn’t include a 2020 outlook. However, we know what Wall Street is looking for. That includes earnings per share of $5.18 on revenue of $40.68 billion for the year.

MS stock was up 7.10% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.