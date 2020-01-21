Novavax News: NVAX Stock Skyrockets 52% on Mystery China Virus

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX ) news for Tuesday concerning the spread of a virus in China has NVAX stock heading higher.

The recent Novavax news out of China has to do with a mysterious coronavirus that is spreading across Asia. Many of the cases are in China, but there are also a few in other countries in that part of the world.

In total, there have been 217 cases of the mystery virus affecting people. The virus is a threat as six people have already died after contracting it. As morbid as it may seem, that’s good news for Novavax, which deals in creating vaccines, reports Benzinga.

It looks like the Novavax news has investors expecting the company to tackle the respiratory virus spread in China. Loads of investors have been buying up the stock today in preparation to reap the rewards of a possible vaccine that it creates for the outbreak in the country.

Novavax is also far from the only vaccine company that is seeing an increase in its stock following the outbreak in China. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD ), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO ) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX ) are also seeing an increase in their stocks today. However, NVAX stock is climbing the highest as of this writing.

NVAX stock was up 52.09%, AEMD stock was up 22.33%, INO stock was up 11.55% and BCRX stock was trading 19.42% higher of as Tuesday afternoon.

