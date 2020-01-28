Pfizer Earnings: PFE Stock Slips 5% on Q4 Miss

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE ) earnings for the pharmaceutical company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have PFE stock falling hard on Tuesday. That comes from its adjusted earnings per share of 55 cents. This is lower than Wall Street’s estimate of 57 cents per share. However, its revenue of $12.69 billion is better than analysts’ estimates of $12.61 billion.

Adjusted EPS is down 14.06% from 64 cents during the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 9.23% lower than the $13.98 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating loss of -$326 million is a 14.88% improvement YoY from -$383 million.

The Pfizer earnings report also includes a net loss of -$337 million.

That’s 14.47% better than the company’s net loss of -$394 million reported during the same time last year.

“2020 is expected to be an exciting year for Pfizer with the close of the Upjohn-Mylan transaction anticipated by mid-year, leaving New Pfizer positioned to deliver revenue and Adjusted diluted EPS(3) growth that is expected to be among the industry leaders.”

The Pfizer earnings report also includes the company’s outlook for 2020. This has it expecting adjusted per-share earnings between $2.82 to $2.92 on revenue of $48.50 to $50.50 billion. Wall Street’s estimates are for EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $49.52 billion.

PFE stock was down 4.98% as of Tuesday afternoon.

