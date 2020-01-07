Pier 1 Imports Stores Closing 2020: 8 Things to Know

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE: PIR ) stores closing will leave loads of employees out of jobs.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the Pier 1 Imports stores closing 2020 plan.

The plan will have the company shutting down 450 of its stores.

To go along with this, it will also be closing some of its distribution centers.

It hasn’t revealed a list of the locations that will be affected by this move.

There’s also no word on how many employees this will leave out of a job.

The company also has yet to say when the Pier 1 Imports stores closing 2020 plan will go into effect.

What it does say it that it expects this to reduce its corporate expenses.

The Pier 1 Imports stores closing 2020 will be under the control of a third-party liquidator.

The company also notes that it already has approval for the closings from its lenders.

Robert Riesbeck, the CEO and CFO of Pier 1 Imports, has this to say about the PIR stock news.

“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision. We thank our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Pier 1 and to serving our customers.”

The Pier 1 Imports stores closing 2020 news comes alongside its earnings report for the fiscal third quarter of 2020. The company didn’t do well with revenue of $358.42 million, which is well below Wall Street’s estimate of $389.80 million.

PIR stock was down 8.02% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.