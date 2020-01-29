Tesla Earnings: TSLA Stock Soars 6% on Strong Q4 Results

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) earnings for the electric car company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have TSLA stock soaring after-hours on Wednesday. That’s thanks to its adjusted EPS of $2.14. This is well above Wall Street’s estimate of $1.72. Revenue of $7.38 billion also beats out analysts’ estimates of $7.02 billion.

Source: Ivan Marc / Shutterstock.com

Let’s take a deeper dive into the most recent Tesla earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 7% from $2 in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 2.08% above the $7.23 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $359 million is a 13.29% drop YoY from $414 million.

Tesla’s report also has net income coming in at $105 million.

That’s a 25% decrease compared to the company’s net income of $140 million from the same time last year.

Here’s what the company says about the TSLA earnings report.

“2019 was a turning point for Tesla. We demonstrated strong organic demand for Model 3, returned to GAAP profitability in 2H19 and generated $1.1B of free cash flow for the year. We achieved strong cash generation through persistent cost control across the business.”

The Tesla earnings report also includes an outlook for 2020. This has the company expecting vehicle deliveries to surpass 500,000. It also notes that it now expects to turn in positive GAAP net income going forward.

TSLA stock was up 6.48% after markets closed on Wednesday. The stock also closed out the day up 2.49%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.