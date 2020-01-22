Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Down 2% Despite Q4 Beat

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN ) earnings for the semiconductor company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have TXN stock down on Wednesday. This comes after reporting earnings per share of $1.12 and a revenue of $3.35 billion. These are both better than Wall Street’s estimates of $1.02 per share and $3.22 billion.

Here are some additional details from the most recent Texas Instruments earnings report.

EPS is down 11.81% from $1.27 in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue comes in 9.95% lower than the $3.72 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating profit of $1.25 billion is a 17.76% drop YoY from $1.52 billion.

The Texas Instruments earnings report also includes a net income of $1.07 billion.

That’s 13.71% worse than the company’s net income of $1.24 billion reported during the same time last year.

Rich Templeton, Chairman, President and CEO of Texas Instruments, says this about the TXN stock earnings report.

“Our cash flow from operations of $6.6 billion for the year again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the year was $5.8 billion and 40% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter Analog production.”

The Texas Instruments earnings report also includes an outlook for its first quarter of 2020. The company is expecting per-share earnings ranging from 96 cents to $1.14 on revenue of $3.12 billion to $3.38 billion. Wall Street’s estimates are for EPS of $1.03 and revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter.

TXN stock was down 1.60% after-hours Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.