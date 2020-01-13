VBI Vaccines News: VBIV Stock Skyrockets 17% on Clinical Trial Success

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV ) news for Monday about results from a recent clinical trial have VBI stock soaring.

According to a VBI Vaccines news release, the company has completed its Phase 3 Study of Sci-B-Vac. This study was testing how well its trivalent hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine performs next to GlaxoSmithKline’s (NYSE: GSK ) HBV vaccine Engerix-B.

The VBI Vaccines study saw the new Sci-B-Vac meet its primary and secondary endpoints. The primary endpoint for the study was lot-to-lot consistency for immune response. Its secondary endpoint was non-inferior immunogenicity as measured by seroprotection rates at day 196.

The VBI Vaccines news release also notes that the vaccine was well tolerated by patients taking part in the study. That includes no new safety risks and no safety signals. Patients in the study included 2,838 adults between the ages of 18 and 45 years old.

Jeff Baxter, President and CEO fo VBI Vaccines, says this about the VBIV stock news.

“We are thrilled with the results of the CONSTANT study, which once again demonstrate Sci-B-Vac® is a safe and highly-potent option for vaccination against hepatitis B, and which now enable us to finalize our regulatory package as we work towards submissions in the U.S., Europe, and Canada starting in the second half of 2020.”

