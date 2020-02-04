Alibaba Stock Will Stand Strong Far Beyond the Virus

It’s the unexpected shocks that rock the markets the hardest, and the recent coronavirus is rocking Chinese stocks with terrifying force. Sometimes viewed as a gauge of Chinese commerce generally, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) stock has struggled in the wake of the health scare.

I don’t relish the idea of capitalizing on a health crisis, but the double-edged truth is that fear often opens doors to buying opportunities. With the Lunar New Year holiday behind us and uncertainty ahead of us, Alibaba shareholders might feel trapped. But a closer look at the company’s fundamentals should assuage these concerns.

Alibaba and the $200 Magnet

There’s something about round numbers that seems to attract traders. In the case of Alibaba, the $200 mark has provided both support and resistance for traders. It might be hard to imagine a time when Alibaba stock was half that price, but this was the case as recently as early 2017.

The shares tested the $200 level multiple times in 2018, but then the China-U.S. trade war escalated. By the year’s end, Alibaba was in the low $130’s. Then a miraculous thing happened: investors came to the realization that trade wars don’t last forever and Alibaba is still a darn good company.

By mid-January of this year, Alibaba stock powered its way through the $200 glass ceiling. It looked like it was unstoppable.

That’s quite possibly the worst kind of sentiment investors can have, though (at least according to a crusty, old contrarian such as myself). Today, with fear gripping both the U.S. and Chinese markets, Alibaba shares are toying with the $200 level once again.

Concerned investors will point out that a virus is different from a trade war. And I agree that the current situation could get much worse before it gets better. However, I’ve been around long enough to see international crises come and go. In hindsight, we can now see the impermanence of volatility and the cyclical nature of market sentiment as prime opportunities to take profits if you got ’em, and accumulate shares if you want ’em.

Earnings Could Brighten the Mood

If the tidings are positive, then Alibaba’s upcoming earnings report, scheduled for release on Feb. 13, could set Alibaba shares back on an upward trajectory. Based on the fiscal quarter that ended in December, the analyst community estimates earnings per share of $1.87. During the same quarter of the previous year, the reported earnings per share came in at $1.39.

This strikes me as a reasonable objective, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the company exceeds the aforementioned estimate. It’s hard to know how much the analysts factored in the coronavirus scare, but I suspect that anything less than an outright disaster could spur a relief rally come earnings-release time.

Even if a positive earnings surprise doesn’t save the day, I feel that it’s still perfectly okay to buy the dip in Alibaba stock. If an earnings-related disappointment deepens the dip, that could be your cue to scoop up a few more shares. Remember — this is a company that “controlled 56% of China’s e-commerce market last year” and 47% of the nation’s cloud platform last year. This strength indicates that Alibaba stock is likely to recover from any dips the market gives us over the coming months.

The Takeaway on Alibaba Stock

Scary as the current health crisis is, I truly believe that we can band together as people and as nations to overcome this challenging and unfortunate situation. As investors, too, we can rise above our fears and restore confidence.

Alibaba is bigger than the crisis, and so are we.

