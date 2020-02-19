Bausch Health Earnings: BHC Stock Takes a Big 7% Hit on Mixed Q4

Bausch Health (NYSE: BHC ) earnings for the pharmaceutical company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have BHC stock falling hard on Wednesday. This is due to its non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 not meeting Wall Street’s estimate of $1.15. However, its revenue of $2.22 billion is above analysts’ estimates of $2.2 billion.

Source: Kate Krav-Rude / Shutterstock.com

Now for a more in-depth look at the most recent Bausch Health earnings report.

Adjusted EPS is up 8.74% from $1.03 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 4.72% higher than the $2.12 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Operating loss of -$1.08 billion is a switch from an operating income of $25 million during the same quarter of the previous year.

The Bausch Health earnings report also includes a net loss of -$1.52 billion.

That’s 344.44% worse than the company’s net loss of -$342 million during the same time last year.

Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO of Bausch Health, has this to say about the BHC stock earnings report.

“Our fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results demonstrated the consistency and durability of Bausch Health, as we reported our eighth consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth and our first full year of reported revenue growth since 2015.”

The Bausch Health earnings report also includes its outlook for 2020. This has it expecting revenue for the year to range from $8.65 to $8.85 billion. Wall Street’s estimate is for revenue of $8.78 during the year.

BHC stock was down 6.76% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.