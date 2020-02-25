Home Depot Earnings: HD Stock Dips Despite Q4 Beat

Home Depot (NYSE: HD ) earnings for the home improvement retailer’s fourth quarter of 2019 have HD stock on the move Tuesday. This follows its diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28, which is better than Wall Street’s estimate of $2.10. The company’s revenue of $25.78 billion also beats out analysts’ estimates of $25.76 billion.

Diluted EPS is up 9.09% from $2.09 during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 2.68% lower than the $26.49 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $3.4 billion is only slightly better year-over-year from $3.38 billion.

The Home Depot earnings report also includes a net income of $2.48 billion.

That’s a 5.98% increase over the company’s net income of $2.34 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Craig Menear, Chairman, President and CEO of Home Depot, says this about the HD stock earnings.

“Through the second year of our One Home Depot investment program, we have grown sales by over $9 billion dollars — a level of growth unmatched in our market. I am proud of the way our associates continue to focus on our customers, and I want to thank them for their hard work and dedication in the fourth quarter and throughout the year.”

The Home Depot earnings report also includes its guidance for 2020. This has it expecting diluted EPS to come in at about $10.45. For comparison, Wall Street is expecting diluted EPS of $10.53 during the year.

