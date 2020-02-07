Honda Earnings: 5 Things for HMC Stock Investors to Note

Honda (NYSE: HMC ) earnings for the automobile company’s fiscal third quarter of 2020 isn’t doing much to HMC stock on Friday. The company reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents on revenue of $34.14 billion. Revenue estimates for the quarter had Wall Street expecting about $34 billion.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Honda earnings report.

Diluted EPS for the quarter are down 31.03% from 87 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is 5.69% lower than the $36.2 billion reported in its fiscal third quarter of 2018.

Operating profit of $1.52 billion is a 1.94% decrease YoY from $1.55 billion.

The Honda earnings report also has its net income coming in at $1.2 billion.

That’s a 28.57% drop from its net income of $1.68 billion during the same period of the year prior.

The Honda earnings report also includes an outlook for the company’s fiscal full year of 2020. This has it expecting diluted per-share earnings of $3.09 on revenue of $138.02 billion. It’s also now expecting an operating profit of $6.65 billion and a net income of around $5.97 billion for the year.

It’s worth pointing out that the newest outlook from Honda does not take into account the coronavirus from China. So, investors will have to wait and see what kind of effect it will have on the Japanese company.

HMC stock was down slightly as of Friday’s market close.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.