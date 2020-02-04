Investors Should Buy Intel Stock on the Post-Earnings Dip

Sellers are striking down Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) shares after the chip giant flew to a 52-week high on better-than-expected earnings. The profit-taking is understandable after such a red-hot run, but make no mistake — this dip is a buy. Today we’ll break down why INTC is one of my favorite stock picks for the week.

For starters, the technology sector has escaped the recent market correction virtually unscathed. With yesterday’s rebound, the Nasdaq Composite is now a scant 1.5% off its peak. If you blinked, you missed the drama. The fact that Intel calls technology home is one of the biggest arguments for why its weakness will likely be short-lived. In my experience, stocks (and sectors) that hold up the best when the bears come out to play are those that lead the market higher once the selling pressure finally abates.

Intel is sitting in a solid spot on the fundamental front. The past two earnings reports saw big upside surprises that dramatically boosted the stock. The three days preceding last months’ release saw heavy institutional accumulation, and although INTC ran 6.2% ahead of the event, it still gapped and ran 8% afterward.

The semiconductor titan scored adjusted earnings per share of $1.52, which sailed past Wall Street estimates calling for $1.25. Total revenue climbed to $20.2 billion, beating expectations of $19.2 billion. For full-year 2020, Intel forecasts adjusted earnings per share of $5.00 on $73.5 billion in sales. Both metrics came in above the Street’s calls for $72.4 billion in sales and $4.66 in EPS.

Intel Stock Charts

This year started with a bang for Intel’s price chart. We just broke out of a sloppy two-year trading range to a 19-year high. You have to go back to the year 2000 before finding any resistance up here. While last week’s retreat did carry higher-than-average volume, the three weekly candles flashing accumulation over the past six months more than make up for it.

If sellers press their short-term advantage, look for potential support to form in the $60 zone. I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t make it that far, though.

The daily view reveals a powerful uptrend that increased in momentum during the last advance. The 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages are rising in support of the upturn. Friday’s drop almost filled the earnings gap, essentially providing a second chance to those who missed the initial burst. Whether we find buyers at the gap fill area, the 20-day moving average ($62) or old resistance near $60 remains to be seen. But I’m betting dip buyers will emerge in force sooner than later.

So let’s build a trade to profit.

The Options Trade

With earnings quickly fading in the rear-view mirror, you would think implied volatility would be sinking like a stone. But it’s not. Intel options still carry an implied volatility rank of 54%, suggesting that short premium trades are still attractive. If you’re willing to wager that Intel sits above $60 at expiration, then sell the March $60/$55 bull put spread for around 60 cents.

You will capture the max reward of 60 cents per share ($60 per contract) if the puts expire out of the money. The max risk (and cost) is $4.40 and will be lost if Intel sinks below $55 by expiration. To limit the loss consider exiting on a breach of $60.

As of this writing, Tyler Craig didn't hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities.