9 Things to Know About New Disney CEO Bob Chapek

A new Disney (NYSE: DIS ) CEO is here and that means Bob Iger is finally leaving the position behind.

Here’s what to know about the new Disney CEO.

Bob Chapek is taking over as the next CEO of Disney.

This has him assuming the position immediately.

Chapek is a long-time employee of the company, joining it all the way back in 1993.

During his time with Disney, the newest CEO has worn many hats.

Some of hese include President of Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, President of Distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, President of the former Disney Consumer Products.

His most recent role include Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts from 2015 to 2018, and then Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products starting in 2018.

Prior to serving at Disney, Chapek was involved in brand management for H.J. Heinz Company.

He also was under the employ of J. Walter Thompson in its advertising division.

in its advertising division. The new Disney CEO is also sporting a B.S. in Microbiology at Indiana University Bloomington, as well as an MBA from Michigan State University.

With Chapek taking over as the new Disney CEO, Iger is moving roles to become the company’s Executive Chairman. This also leaves open the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products position. Disney says that it will fill that role at a later time.

