Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Louis Navellier Is Making the Boldest Prediction of His Career

And he guarantees it can help you target 1,500% or more in gains over the next 12 months…

Details Here
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Square Earnings: SQ Stock Surges 8% on Spectacular Q4 Beat

Square Earnings: SQ Stock Surges 8% on Spectacular Q4 Beat

SQ beat EPS estimates by 2 cents

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 26, 2020, 4:34 pm EST

Square (NYSE:SQ) earnings for the financial services company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have SQ stock soaring after-hours Wednesday. That’s thanks to its diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents and revenue of $1.31 billion. These both beat out Wall Street’s estimates of 21 cents per share and revenue of $593.07 million.

Square Earnings: SQ Stock Surges 7% on Spectacular Q4 Beat
Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

Here are some additional highlights from the most recent Square earnings report.

  • Diluted EPS for the quarter is up 64.29% from 14 cents during the same time last year.
  • Revenue for the quarter comes in 40.41% higher than the $933 million from the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Operating income of $17.35 million is much better than the operating loss of -$3.11 million in the same period of the year prior.
  • The Square earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $390.94 million.
  • That’s a switch from the company’s net loss of -$28.2 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Compare Brokers

Square details the following in a letter to SQ shareholders:

“For the full year of 2019, total net revenue grew 43% year over year to $4.71 billion, and gross profit grew 45% year over year to $1.89 billion. Excluding Caviar, total net revenue grew 45% year over year to $4.57 billion, and gross profit grew 46% year over year to $1.85 billion.”

The Square earnings report also includes its full year 2020 guidance. This has it expecting adjusted EPS of 90 cents to 94 cents on revenue between $5.9 billion and $5.96 billion. Wall Street’s estimates are for adjusted EPS of 95 cents on revenue of $2.85 billion.

SQ stock was up 7.85% after markets closed Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/02/square-earnings-surges-sq-stock/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?