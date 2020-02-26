The TJX Companies Earnings: TJX Stock Soars 7% on Stellar Q4

The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX ) earnings report for the department store company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have TJX stock heading higher on Wednesday. This is due to its diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 81 cents, which is well above Wall Street’s estimate of 77 cents. Revenue of $12.21 billion also helps by coming in above analysts’ estimates of $11.83 billion.

Diluted EPS are up 19.12% from 68 cents in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 9.7% higher than the $11.13 billion in the same period of the year prior.

The TJX Companies earnings report also includes a net income of $984.8 million.

That’s a 17.02% increase over its net income of $841.54 million reported during the same time last year.

Ernie Herrman, President and CEO of The TJX Companies, said this about the TJX stock earnings:

“We are extremely pleased with our strong fourth quarter results, as both sales and earnings per share significantly exceeded our expectations. Fourth quarter consolidated comparable store sales increased a very strong 6%, over a 6% increase last year.”

The TJX Companies earnings report also includes its full-year 2020 outlook. This has it expecting diluted EPS ranging from $2.77 to $2.83. For comparison, Wall Street is looking for diluted per-share earnings of $2.87 during the year.

TJX stock was up 7% as of Wednesday afternoon.

