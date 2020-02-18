Welcome

Walmart Earnings: WMT Stock Ticks 2% Higher Despite Q4 Miss

WMT missed EPS and revenue estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 18, 2020, 2:28 pm EST

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) earnings for the retail company’s fourth quarter of 2019 have WMT stock up on Tuesday. This is despite it reporting an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38, which was below Wall Street’s estimate of $1.43 per share. Revenue of $141.67 billion also doesn’t help by missing analysts’ estimates of $142.49 billion for the quarter.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth noting from the most recent Walmart earnings report.

  • Adjusted per-share earnings are down 2.13% from $1.41 during the same time last year.
  • Revenue for the period is 2.08% higher than the $138.79 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Operating income of $5.32 billion is a 12.36% drop year-over-year from $6.07 billion.
  • The Walmart earnings report also includes a net income of $4.29 billion.
  • That’s a 12.6% increase from the company’s net income of $3.81 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart, had this to say about the WMT stock earnings report:

“In Q4, we saw strong performance in the U.S. with eCommerce and Sam’s Club plus strength in Mexico, India and China. We started and finished the quarter with momentum, while sales leading up to Christmas in our U.S. stores were a little softer than expected.”

The Walmart earnings report also includes its guidance for the full year of 2020. The company is expecting adjusted EPS for the year to range from $5 to $5.15. Unfortunately, that will have it missing Wall Street’s estimate of $5.22 per share for the period.

WMT stock is up 1.5% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

