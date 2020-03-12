Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Slightly After Releasing Q1 Results

Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Slightly After Releasing Q1 Results

ADBE beat EPS and revenue estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 12, 2020, 5:57 pm EDT

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) earnings report for the software company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have ADBE stock heading down after-hours Thursday. This is following to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 on revenue of $3.09 billion. These both beat out Wall Street’s estimates of $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.

Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Slightly After Releasing Q1 Results
Source: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Adobe earnings report.

  • Adjusted per-share earnings for the quarter comes in 32.75% higher than $1.71 during the same time last year.
  • Revenue is sitting 18.85% above the $2.6 billion reported in the fiscal first quarter of 2019.
  • Operating income of $937 million is a 34.82% increase year-over-year from $695 million.
  • The Adobe earnings report also includes a net income of $955 million.
  • That’s a 41.69% improvement over the company’s net income of $674 million from the same period of the year prior.

Compare Brokers

Shantanu Narayen, President and CEO of Adobe, said this about the ADBE earnings report:

“We delivered a record Q1 and our first $3 billion quarter. Our strategy in light of the COVID-19 situation has been to ensure the well-being of our employees, serve our customers and focus on our long-term opportunity.”

The Adobe earnings report also includes its guidance for the fiscal second quarter of 2020. It expects adjusted EPS of roughly $2.35 on revenue of approximately $3.175 billion. Meanwhile, Wall Street is looking for adjusted EPS of $2.33 on revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

ABDE stock was down slightly after markets closed on Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/03/adobe-earnings-drop-adbe-stock/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?