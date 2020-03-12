Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Slightly After Releasing Q1 Results

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE ) earnings report for the software company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have ADBE stock heading down after-hours Thursday. This is following to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 on revenue of $3.09 billion. These both beat out Wall Street’s estimates of $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.

Adjusted per-share earnings for the quarter comes in 32.75% higher than $1.71 during the same time last year.

Revenue is sitting 18.85% above the $2.6 billion reported in the fiscal first quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $937 million is a 34.82% increase year-over-year from $695 million.

The Adobe earnings report also includes a net income of $955 million.

That’s a 41.69% improvement over the company’s net income of $674 million from the same period of the year prior.

Shantanu Narayen, President and CEO of Adobe, said this about the ADBE earnings report:

“We delivered a record Q1 and our first $3 billion quarter. Our strategy in light of the COVID-19 situation has been to ensure the well-being of our employees, serve our customers and focus on our long-term opportunity.”

The Adobe earnings report also includes its guidance for the fiscal second quarter of 2020. It expects adjusted EPS of roughly $2.35 on revenue of approximately $3.175 billion. Meanwhile, Wall Street is looking for adjusted EPS of $2.33 on revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

