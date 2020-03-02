Alibaba Stock Isn’t Finished Falling, but Buy Before the Bounce-Back

Equity markets are tumbling with escalated fears of the coronavirus from China becoming a global pandemic. Crude oil has also sharply declined, gold is surging higher and Treasury yields have plunged. The trend in different asset classes is pointing to risk-off trade. Amidst this carnage, Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA ) has also declined. Alibaba stock currently trades at $205 and is 11.3% lower as compared to recent highs of $231.1.

The correction is understandable, but Alibaba stock still seems resilient considering the fact that the company’s business is in the “eye of the storm.”

With economists having varied views on the extent of downturn, it makes sense to wait for clarity and further correction. Nouriel Roubini is of the opinion that “markets are too complacent” even after the recent decline. On the other hand, the International Monetary Fund believes that a “V shaped” recovery is still likely.

I want to add a quick note on the company’s valuation. Analyst estimates suggest that Alibaba will report earnings per share of $8.67 for the company’s financial year ending March 2021. At the current price of $205, Alibaba stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6.

Further, analyst estimates indicate earnings growth of 25.6% for the next five years. This implies a price-earnings-to-growth ratio of 0.92. A PEG of less than one indicates undervaluation.

Therefore, the current headwind provides a good opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate Alibaba stock.

Strong Earnings Recovery Likely for Alibaba

There is little doubt on the point that Alibaba’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be negatively impacted. However, once the outbreak is controlled, I see an equally strong recovery.

The primary reason is that individuals will still be cautious about shopping in malls, which attracts crowds. There will be a greater preference for online shipping and this will benefit Alibaba.

This factor has also been emphasized by Alibaba in their Q3 2020 earnings conference call. According to the company, “17 years ago, the eCommerce business experienced tremendous growth after SARS. We believe that adversity will be followed by change in behavior among consumers and enterprises and bring ensuing opportunities.

The Chinese central bank has promised to provide ample liquidity through targeted reserve requirement ratio cuts. This is another reason to expect a sharp earnings recovery. China has been trying to strike a finer balance between manufacturing and consumption. In the coming years, GDP growth is likely to be consumption-driven. This will benefit Alibaba in the near-term as well as in the long-term.

Alibaba’s High Growth Trajectory

Besides the potentially sharp recovery, Alibaba will continue to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.

China’s retail eCommerce sale is expected to increase from $1.9 trillion in 2019 to $4.1 trillion by 2023. Cross border eCommerce is also surging in China with consumer preference for international brands.

Alibaba is well-positioned on both fronts. The company’s core commerce business in China is already a cash machine. In addition, Alibaba is catering to cross-border eCommerce demand through Tmall Global and Kaola. The Southeast Asian markets will also support strong top-line growth with Lazada already a leading eCommerce company in the region.

For Q3 2020, Alibaba cloud also cross revenue of 10 billion renminbi ($1,43 billion), registering a year-on-year growth of 62%. While the adjusted EBITDA margin is still negative 3%, it’s likely that the segment will turn profitable at EBITDA level in the next few quarters.

It is worth noting that Alibaba is already the leading cloud vendor in China. With ample growth opportunities, the segment can also turn into a cash flow machine.

My Concluding Views on Alibaba Stock

Alibaba’s growth can possibly stall in the near-term. However, if Alibaba stock declines below $200 on negative sentiments, it would definitely be an attractive investment opportunity.

The company has a long way to grow as Chinese markets are nowhere near saturation. Growth in Southeast Asia, cloud business expansion and strong growth in food retail will continue to trigger cash flow expansion.

Overall, with the fear being dominant sentiment in the market, it makes sense to accumulate quality stocks. Alibaba stock is certainly among the top stocks to buy on a correction.

