Amazon Strike: Warehouse Workers Demand Increase Coronavirus Safety Measures

An Amazon (NYSE: AMZN ) strike is set to take place today over concerns of safety connected to the coronavirus from China.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

The Amazon strike is specifically for the company’s warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y. Employees at the warehouse aren’t happy with how the company has been handling the coronavirus outbreak.

The first demand from employees taking part in the Amazon strike is better cleaning of the warehouse. There have been multiple confirmed workers with coronavirus and employees want the warehouse closed longer for a full cleaning.

The other major concern coming from those taking part in the Amazon strike is paid sick leave. Employees are pressuring the company to provide more paid sick leave during the coronavirus outbreak.

One area that isn’t a problem from employees is pay. Amazon has already increased its hourly pay by $2 as an incentive for its employees still working during the spread of coronavirus, reports NPR.

Amazon employees, as well as supporters, are promoting the Amazon strike on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ). They are doing this via the #AmazonStrike hashtag. It also looks like workers at Whole Foods, which belongs to Amazon, are planning for a walk-out tomorrow.

There are more than just Amazon employees going on strike today. Instacart employees are also taking part in a strike. They have many of the same complaints about how the coronavirus situation is being handled as the AMZN employees do.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.