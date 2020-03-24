American Express Stock Is Worth Owning Despite Troubling Times

When the world isn’t in the mood to shop, payment processors suffer. That’s a fact of life, and there’s no denying the negative impact of the coronavirus from China on American Express (NYSE: AXP ) stock. This is a primary driver of the stock’s recent price plunge.

Calling bottoms is a game that few successful investors play. Rather, it’s best to take stock of the situation and decide whether it’s worth owning American Express shares at depressed prices. With a first-quarter earnings announcement scheduled for April 16, assessing the health of the company and the digital-payments sector in general is especially important.

Simpler Times

The coronavirus outbreak is turning out to be a pivotal point in the markets. It seems to be one of those events that divides history into “before it happened” and “after it happened.”

In other words, things will be different now. That’s particularly true in market niches that pertain to shopping. Credit cards and digital payments generally must bear the burden of fearful shoppers and staggering revenue loss.

Still, American Express is a gigantic company and a Dow Jones Industrial Average component that has survived multiple economic drawdowns. And prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the company was apparently running at full speed.

We can recall that January was a simpler time when it felt like everybody who wanted a job could get one and the U.S. economy was doing just fine. Against this backdrop, American Express released highly propitious fourth-quarter earnings results.

The company’s quarterly earnings per share of $2.03 beat the expectation of $2.01 provided by Refinitiv. Furthermore, American Express’s revenues of $11.36 billion were basically in line with expectations. Plus, the company’s net card fees came in at $1.08 billion for the quarter, outperforming the $1.05 billion StreetAccount estimate.

At the time, it surely felt like CEO Stephen Squeri had much to celebrate. He stated, “These results demonstrate the success of our strategy to generate sustainable, profitable growth across the enterprise over the long term.”

The Abnormal ‘New Normal’

Today, we all can appreciate how much things can change in just a couple of months. The coronavirus has created a “new normal,” which is anything but normal. People are still shopping, sure, but they’re doing it less and their shopping habits are changing.

Unfortunately, U.S. retail sales declined by 0.5% in the month of February. You’d have to go back to December of 2018 to find a drop of that magnitude. The social distancing movement has dissuaded some folks from shopping at malls, theaters, restaurants and other public places.

Hopefully, online sales can pick up some of the slack in sales volumes. It’s encouraging to know that in February, non-store retailers’ sales increased by 0.7% compared to the previous month.

Therefore, the outlook isn’t entirely bleak for a shopper-dependent company like American Express. Moreover, the company is taking steps to anticipate what’s bound to be a harsh upcoming earnings report. Thus, the company has lowered the bar by announcing that it only expects its first-quarter adjusted earnings per share to come in at $1.90 to $2.10.

Additionally, Squeri has articulated a stay-the-course strategy for the company, which could be the best way to quell anxious investors: “We have a long track record of navigating through uncertain economic periods by focusing on our disciplined operational and strategic execution, our dedicated colleagues, and the deep relationships we have with our customers and partners. We will continue our strategy of investing in share, scale and relevance, and we are focused on running the company for the long term.”

The Takeaway on AXP Stock

There’s no need to have any illusions that American Express will have a terrific first-quarter earnings report. Investors can still remain optimistic that AXP stock will survive this crisis. We might have to live in the “new normal” now, but the American tradition of overspending will return everything to the “old normal” in due time.

