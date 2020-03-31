Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Don’t quarantine your wealth. Do this instead…

On April 1, InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall is revealing details about a little-known corner of the markets that could hand you a fortune during a bear market. To prove it, he’ll share the name of his #1 bear market stock.

Wed, April 1 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Conagra Earnings: CAG Stock Jumps 2% Despite Q3 Misses

Conagra Earnings: CAG Stock Jumps 2% Despite Q3 Misses

CAG has a strong outlook for 2020

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 31, 2020, 2:20 pm EDT

Conagra (NYSE:CAG) earnings for fiscal third quarter of 2020 have CAG stock up on Tuesday. This is despite it reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents, which is below Wall Street’s estimate of 49 cents. The food company’s revenue of $2.56 billion also couldn’t match analysts’ estimates of $2.58 billion.

Conagra Earnings: CAG Stock Jumps 2% Despite Q3 Misses
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Now, let’s take a closer look at the most recent Conagra earnings report.

  • Adjusted per-share earnings are down 7.84% from 51 cents during the same time last year.
  • Revenue for the quarter comes in 5.54% lower than the $2.71 billion reported in the fiscal third quarter of 2019.
  • The Conagra earnings report also includes a net income of $204.7 million.
  • That’s a 15.62% drop from the company’s net income of $242.6 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Compare Brokers

Sean Connolly, president and CEO of Conagra, said this about the CAG stock earnings report:

“In more recent weeks, the entire team at Conagra Brands has been focused on supporting our customers, consumers, employees, and communities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. While we are still early in our fourth quarter, we have seen significantly elevated demand for our retail products as consumers have started filling their pantries for more at-home eating.”

The Conagra earnings report also includes an update to its fiscal 2020 guidance. This has the company expecting adjusted EPS to come in above its previous high-end estimate of $2.07. Wall Street is looking for adjusted EPS of $2.05 for the fiscal year.

CAG stock was up 2.02% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/03/conagra-earnings-boost-cag-stock-up/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?