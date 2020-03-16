Welcome

Coupa Software Earnings: COUP Stock Moves 4% Higher After Q4 Beat

COUP beat out EPS and revenue estimates

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 16, 2020, 4:26 pm EDT

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) earnings for fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 have COUP stock moving up after-hours Monday. This comes after reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 21 cents. That’s well above Wall Street’s estimate of 5 cents per share. The tech company’s revenue of $111.45 million also beats out analysts’ estimates of $102.44 million.

Now, for a closer look at the most recent Coupa Software earnings report.

  • Adjusted per-share earnings are up 320% from 5 cents during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Revenue for the quarter is sitting 48.78% higher than $74.91 million in the same period of the year prior.
  • Operating loss of $15.87 million is 7.59% wider year-over-year than $14.75 million.
  • The Coupa Software earnings report also includes a net loss of $24.05 million.
  • That’s 45.15% worse than the $16.57 million reported for the same time last year.

Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO of Coupa Software, said the following about the COUP stock earnings report:

“Our record annual revenue of $390 million and quarterly revenue of $111 million, along with record operating and free cash flow performance are just a few of the financial results that reflect the real, measurable value being unlocked by members of our global Coupa community.”

The Coupa Software earnings report also includes its fiscal 2021 outlook. This has it expecting adjusted EPS of 30 cents to 33 cents on revenue of $488 million to $490 million. Meanwhile, Wall Street is looking for adjusted EPS of 47 cents on revenue of $487.45 million for the year.

COUP stock was up 4.4% after-hours Monday. The stock closed out the day down 9.33%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

