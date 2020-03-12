Dollar General Earnings: Market Chaos Crushing DG Stock Despite Beats

Dollar General (NYSE: DG ) earnings for fourth quarter of 2019 have DG stock falling hard Thursday afternoon. This is after reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 on revenue of $7.16 billion. That looks great well next to Wall Street’s estimates of $2.01 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion.

Let’s take a more in-depth look at the most recent Dollar General earnings report.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter come in 14.13% higher than Q4 2018’s $1.84.

Revenue is sitting 7.67% above the $6.65 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income of $720.88 million is a 12.9% increase year-over-year from $638.5 million.

The Dollar General earnings report also contains a net income of $535.44 million.

That’s a 10.8% increase over the $483.24 million from the same time last year.

Todd Vasos, CEO of Dollar General, had this to say about the Q4 DG stock earnings:

“We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results, capping off a strong year of performance across the Company. During the fourth quarter, we delivered a healthy 3.2% increase in same-store sales, as well as strong margin performance. In addition, we executed well across many fronts, including our operating priorities and strategic initiatives.”

The Dollar General earnings report also contains guidance for fiscal year 2020 guidance. This includes the company expecting net sales growth of between 7.5% and 8%, along with diluted EPS growth of approximately 10% compared to fiscal year 2019 adjusted diluted EPS. Meanwhile, Wall Street expects adjusted EPS of $6.65 on revenue of 27.75 billion for the year.

DG stock is down 9.2% as of Thursday afternoon.

