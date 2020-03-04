Dollar Tree Earnings: DLTR Stock Dips 3% on Dull Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR ) earnings for the discount retailer’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have DLTR stock down on Wednesday. This is despite its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 beating Wall Street’s estimate of $1.75. However, its revenue of $6.32 billion is below analysts’ estimates of $6.39 billion.

Source: digitalreflections / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth looking at from the most recent Dollar Tree earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are down 5.8% from the $1.90 reported during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 1.8% higher than $6.21 billion from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $249.4 million is a positive change year-over-year from an operating loss of -$2.15 billion.

The Dollar Tree earnings report also has net income coming in at $123 million.

That’s a switch from the company’s net loss of -$2.3 billion reported in the same period of the year prior.

Gary Philbin, CEO of Dollar Tree, said this about the DLTR stock earnings report:

“For the fourth quarter, despite the compressed holiday shopping season, we delivered positive comps for the enterprise, while managing margins and costs effectively to achieve adjusted earnings per share near the top of our guidance range.”

The Dollar Tree earnings report also includes its outlook for fiscal 2020. This has it expecting diluted EPS of $4.80 to $5.15 on revenue of $24.21 billion to $24.66 billion. For comparison, Wall Street is expecting diluted EPS of $4.72 per share and revenue of $23.68 billion during the year.

DLTR stock was down 3.39% as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.