Domino’s Pizza News: DPZ Stock Jumps on Increased Delivery Demand

The recent Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ ) news regarding the pizza company’s search for more employees has DPZ stock on the rise Friday afternoon.

This comes after the company issued a press release on Thursday stating that it is currently hiring for a number of different part-time and full-time positions in all of its stores. And overall, the company is looking to add 10,000 new employees.

In fact, Domino’s Pizza is looking to hire 1,000 workers just throughout Greater Chicago due to increased delivery demand.

“While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to keep feeding our neighbors through delivery and carryout means that a small sense of normalcy is still available to everyone,” Richard Allison, Domino’s chief executive officer, said. “Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they’re not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry.”

Specifically, the Domino’s Pizza news is asking for delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers. The company has 17,000 stores in over 90 markets, and reported total sales of over $14.3 billion in 2019. That said, delivery accounts for about 55% of sales.

DPZ stock was up more than 6% on the news earlier Friday, but is now up nearly 1%

