Halliburton Furloughs 2020: 14 Things for HAL Stock Investors to Know

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL ) furloughs will have the company changing up schedules for its employees.

Here’s what investors need to know about the Halliburton furloughs.

The Halliburton furloughs will begin next Monday.

They will last for 60 days as the company deals with falling oil prices.

To combat these falls, 3.500 employees at Halliburton’s North Belt facility in Houston will see changes to their schedules.

That includes only working every other week for the company.

This means the Halliburton furloughs won’t allow employees to work during their off weeks.

These employees won’t receive any kind of payment on their off weeks.

The company also notes that this will allow it to maintain benefits for its employees during this time.

That includes health insurance.

These falling oil prices are coming after an alliance was formed between The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia.

This agreement came about earlier this month.

The coronavirus from China is also having a negative effect on the energy sector, which is further dragging down oil prices.

As a result, crude oil prices have fallen 45% during March, which is dropping it to its lowest levels since 2002.

While Halliburton furloughs are the current answer to this problem, things could get worse if oil prices don’t recover.

If the issues persist, its possible Halliburton could start laying off employees in an effort to cut costs.

HAL stock was down 29.32% as of Wednesday afternoon and is down 75.12% year-to-date.