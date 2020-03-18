Welcome

Halliburton Furloughs 2020: 14 Things for HAL Stock Investors to Know

Halliburton Furloughs 2020: 14 Things for HAL Stock Investors to Know

The furloughs will last for 60 days

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 18, 2020, 2:26 pm EDT

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) furloughs will have the company changing up schedules for its employees.

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what investors need to know about the Halliburton furloughs.

  • The Halliburton furloughs will begin next Monday.
  • They will last for 60 days as the company deals with falling oil prices.
  • To combat these falls, 3.500 employees at Halliburton’s North Belt facility in Houston will see changes to their schedules.
  • That includes only working every other week for the company.
  • This means the Halliburton furloughs won’t allow employees to work during their off weeks.
  • These employees won’t receive any kind of payment on their off weeks.
  • The company also notes that this will allow it to maintain benefits for its employees during this time.
  • That includes health insurance.
  • These falling oil prices are coming after an alliance was formed between The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia.
  • This agreement came about earlier this month.
  • The coronavirus from China is also having a negative effect on the energy sector, which is further dragging down oil prices.
  • As a result, crude oil prices have fallen 45% during March, which is dropping it to its lowest levels since 2002.
  • While Halliburton furloughs are the current answer to this problem, things could get worse if oil prices don’t recover.
  • If the issues persist, its possible Halliburton could start laying off employees in an effort to cut costs.

HAL stock was down 29.32% as of Wednesday afternoon and is down 75.12% year-to-date.

