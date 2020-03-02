10 Jack Welch Quotes to Remember From the Former GE CEO

Jack Welch, the former Chairman and CEO of General Electric (NYSE: GE ), passed away at the age of 84.

Jack Welch died on Sunday. His wife was the one to make the announcement. The cause of death was renal failure. In remembrance of him, InvestorPlace has collected a series of his best quotes to share.

The following are some of the best Jack Welch quotes to remember him by.

“An organization’s ability to learn, and translate that learning into action rapidly, is the ultimate competitive advantage.”

“Strong managers who make tough decisions to cut jobs provide the only true job security in today’s world. Weak managers are the problem. Weak managers destroy jobs.”

“Good business leaders create a vision, articulate the vision, passionately own the vision, and relentlessly drive it to completion.”

“Giving people self-confidence is by far the most important thing that I can do. Because then they will act.”

“If you pick the right people and give them the opportunity to spread their wings and put compensation as a carrier behind it you almost don’t have to manage them.”

“The essence of competitiveness is liberated when we make people believe that what they think and do is important – and then get out of their way while they do it.”

“I’ve learned that mistakes can often be as good a teacher as success.”

“Willingness to change is a strength, even if it means plunging part of the company into total confusion for a while.”

“Face reality as it is, not as it was or as you wish it to be.”

“Be candid with everyone.”

