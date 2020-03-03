Kohl’s Earnings: KSS Stock Moves 3% Lower Despite Earnings Surprise

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS ) earnings for the retailer’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have KSS stock heading lower on Tuesday. This is despite its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99, which is well above Wall Street’s estimate of $1.88 per share. Its revenue of $6.83 billion also goes beyond analysts’ estimates of $6.52 billion.

Adjusted per-share earnings for the quarter are down 11.16% from $2.24 during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting marginally higher than the $6.82 billion reported in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income of $401 million is a 9.07% drop year-over-year from $441 million.

The Kohl’s earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $265 million.

That’s a 2.57% decrease compared to its net income of $272 million from the same period of the year prior.

Michelle Gass, CEO of Kohl’s, had this to say about the KSS stock earnings:

“While 2019 was a year in which our financial results did not meet our expectations, it was also a year of innovation and investment that further strengthened Kohl’s differentiation in the market. We are encouraged by the acceleration of traffic and new customer acquisition in our stores and online driven by the unprecedented level of new brands and partnerships we launched during the year.”

The Kohl’s earnings report also includes its fiscal 2020 guidance. This has the company expecting EPS of between $4.20 and $4.60. For comparison, Wall Street is estimating EPS of $4.59 during the year.

KSS stock was down 3.07% as of Tuesday afternoon.

