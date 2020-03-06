National Beverage Earnings: FIZZ Stock Bubbles 7% Higher on Q3 Topper

National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ ) earnings for the soft drink company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 have FIZZ stock heading higher on Friday. This is thanks to its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 57 cents, which beat out Wall Street’s estimate of 50 cents for the quarter. Revenue of $222.8 million also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $211.5 million.

Source: Jer123 / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth noting from the most recent National Beverage earnings report.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 7.55% from 53 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue for the quarter comes in nearly 1% higher than the $220.9 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $33.2 million is a 7.03% increase year-over-year from $31.02 million.

The National Beverage earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $26.6 million.

That’s a 7.26% improvement over the $24.8 million in net income from the same period of the year prior.

A National Beverage spokesman said the following about the FIIZ stock earnings report:

“These third quarter financial results clearly state that LaCroix retained its distinction as the leader of the premium sparkling water category in North America. While sparkling water category growth has slowed from October 2018, the vitality of LaCroix as the masthead of the sparkling water category remains ‘authentic’.”

The National Beverage earnings report doesn’t include an update to its fiscal 2020 guidance. Nevertheless, we know what Wall Street expects. That includes an adjusted EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $966.7 million.

FIZZ stock ended the day Friday up 6.9%.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.