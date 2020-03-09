Stitch Fix Earnings: SFIX Stock Plummets 36% After Missing Q2 Revenue Estimates

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX ) earnings for the online styling service’s fiscal second quarter of 2020 have SFIX stock tumbling after-hours Monday. This comes after reporting diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 11 cents. That comes in above Wall Street’s estimate of 6 cents per share. However, its revenue of $451.78 million is below analysts’ estimate of $452.53 million.

The following are some additional details to note from the most recent Stitch Fix earnings report.

Diluted EPS is down 8.33% from 12 cents in the fiscal second quarter of 2019.

Revenue is sitting 22.01% higher than the $370.28 million during the same time last year.

Operating income of $8.5 million is a 44.84% drop year-over-year from $15.41 million.

The Stitch Fix earnings report also has it bringing in a net income of $11.43 million.

That’s a 4.59% decrease compared to the company’s net income of $11.98 million from the same period of the year prior.

Katrina Lake, founder and CEO of Stitch Fix, said this about the SFIX stock earnings report:

“We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter in Q2. Net revenue was $452 million, representing 22% year-over-year growth, in line with our guidance. We grew active clients to 3.5 million, an increase of 17% year over year, and grew net revenue per active client by 8% year over year, our seventh consecutive quarter of growth and a reflection of our unique personalization capabilities.”

The current Stitch Fix earnings report doesn’t include an outlook for fiscal 2020. Even so, we know what Wall Street expects. That includes diluted earnings per share of 7 cents on revenue of $1.92 billion.

SFIX stock ended the day nearly 7% lower and was down 36.21% after markets closed Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.