Ulta Earnings: ULTA Stock Dips 2% on Mixed Q4 Results, Guidance

Ulta (NASDAQ: ULTA ) earnings for fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have ULTA stock dipping lower after-hours Thursday. This comes after reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.89 on revenue of $2.31 billion. Those are mixed results next to Wall Street’s estimates of $3.73 per share and revenue of $2.32 billion.

Now, let’s take a more in-depth look at the most recent Ulta earnings report.

Adjusted EPS is up 7.76% from $3.61 during the same period of the year prior.

Revenue for the quarter is sitting 8.45% higher than the $2.13 billion in the fiscal first quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $287.76 million is a 2.33% increase year-over-year from $281.21 million.

The Ulta earnings report also has its net income coming in at $222.72 million.

That’s a 3.75% jump compared to its net income of $214.67 million reported during the same time last year.

Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer of Ulta, said this about the ULTA stock earnings:

“The Ulta Beauty team delivered results for the fourth quarter at the high end of our expectations, and I am proud of how our teams worked together to serve our guests this holiday season. Our enhanced omnichannel capabilities, combined with our merchandise exclusives, cross-category marketing events, and great execution by our store teams, enabled us to expand our market share and deliver a successful quarter.”

The Ulta earnings report also includes its outlook for fiscal 2020. This has it expecting adjusted per-share earnings ranging from $12.55 to $12.75. That doesn’t look so good next to Wall Street’s estimate of $13.06 for the year.

ULTA stock ending the trading day down 10.25%, and was down 1.78% as of Thursday afternoon.

