Urban Outfitters Earnings: URBN Stock Falls 5% on Q4 EPS Miss

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN ) earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have URBN stock falling after-hours Tuesday. This comes after reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents. That doesn’t stack up well next to Wall Street’s estimate of 63 cents per share. However, the company’s revenue of $1.17 billion does match analysts’ estimates for the period.

Here's what else is worth noting from the most recent Urban Outfitters earnings report.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter is down 39.76% from 83 cents during the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 3.54% higher than the $1.13 billion reported in fiscal Q4 of 2018.

Operating income of $38.58 million is a 66.22% drop year-over-year from $114.21 million.

The Urban Outfitters earnings report also has net income coming in at $19.54 million.

That’s a 77.39% decrease compared to the company’s net income of $86.41 million in the same period of the year prior.

Richard A. Hayne, CEO of Urban Outfitters, said this about the URBN stock earnings report:

“I am pleased to announce record fourth quarter sales driven by a 4% Retail segment ‘comp’. Positive customer reaction to our early spring assortments bode well for continued ‘comp’ growth in the first quarter.”

The Urban Outfitters earnings report doesn’t include an outlook for the fiscal full year of 2020. Even so, we know what Wall Street is looking for. Analysts are estimating adjusted EPS of $2.28 on revenue of $4.14 billion for the year.

URBN stock was down 5.02% after-hours Tuesday.

