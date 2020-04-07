Marathon Stock Is an Asymmetric Wager That Could Be a Buy at Today’s Prices

Is Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO ) stock a contrarian buy? An end to the oil price wars could mean further gains for the shares. But, as the coronavirus from China continues to depress oil demand, risks remain for Marathon, as it could be a long time before energy prices meaningfully rebound.

Yet the risk/return ratio of of Marathon may be favorable. With its shares down about 70% this year, it can rally tremendously if oil prices climb further

Those who buy MRO stock today may have to hold it for a long time before it is profitable. Also, oil price declines could push the shares lower. But, given its relatively strong balance sheet, the company may have the means to ride things out until salad days arrive again in the oil patch.

With this in mind, let’s dive in and see why Marathon Oil could be a buy at today’s depressed prices.

Predicting the Unpredictable

Given its dependence on oil prices, you can put Marathon stock in the “predicting the unpredictable” category. An end to the Russian/Saudi oil price war may be imminent. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see a deal. Also, that’s not the only thing weighing down global oil prices.

Reduced oil demand driven by the coronavirus could be a bigger hurdle to oil prices getting back above $50 per barrel. And that’s bad news for Marathon Oil. As InvestorPlace columnist Faisal Humayun discussed in his Mar. 23 piece, the company needs oil prices to climb to at least $47 per barrel to generate free cash flow.

Marathon is in a better place financially than struggling, over-leveraged Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK ). But, while MRO stock probably won’t be totally wiped out, short-term gains also seem like a long shot.

It could be awhile before the company can resume share buybacks or big exploration projects or find other ways to move the needle. So why should investors buy MRO stock now?

It seems that the shares could tread water until the oil price war ends, the coronavirus outbreak cools down, and the world gets back to business. With Marathon facing so many unknowns, I agree it does not appear to be the biggest “screaming buy” in today’s market.

Yet, with its potential gains outweighing its possible losses, Marathon’s stock could be a great contrarian buy at today’s prices.

An Asymmetric Wager on Oil Price Rebound

We may not know if or when oil prices will rebound. But that doesn’t mean we should write off Marathon Oil stock as an investment idea entirely. In light of its risk/return ratio, it may be worthwhile considering a position in the shares.

Think of MRO stock as an asymmetric wager. In other words, the stock’s potential gains outweigh its possible losses.

So how much could the shares rise? As mentioned above, Marathon’s 2020 free cash flow break-even point is $47 per barrel. But in 2021, that number is set to decrease. That lowers the hurdle for the company to get back in the black.

Let’s say oil rebounds to prices above Marathon’s break-even point. That would enable it to generate positive free cash flow and resume buying back its shares. Given that the amount left in the company’s buyback plan ($1.4 billion) represents a large chunk of its current market capitalization ($2.6 billion), buybacks could move the needle in a big way.

MRO stock may not climb above $10 per share again. But if oil prices rise slightly, the shares could deliver an epic rally.

How much could the shares drop? As mentioned above, Marathon’s balance sheet can weather short-term headwinds. Also, recent cuts to its capital budget may help it maintain its current dividend. That could keep income-oriented investors in the stock, supporting its share price. Granted, there’s no guarantee that will happen. It’s possible that because the company sees the need to further conserve cash, it will suspend its dividend entirely.

In short, unless crude oil prices tumble further, the shares could continue to trade around their current prices. Considering the stock’s ability to jump 100% or more, the shares could provide an asymmetric opportunity for contrarian investors.

MRO Stock Could Be Worth the Risk

Marathon is not a slam-dunk opportunity even as the shares remain far below their prior price levels. However, if the two major headwinds depressing oil prices fade, the exploration company’s stock could generate massive gains as its free cash flow goes from negative to positive.

It’s possible that the shares could fall further. But, with the company looking to maintain its dividend, income-oriented investors could help support the current stock price.

If you’re looking for a high-risk, high-return opportunity, consider buying MRO stock, but be careful.

Thomas Niel, a contributor to InvestorPlace, has been writing single-stock analysis for web-based publications since 2016. As of this writing, Thomas Niel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.