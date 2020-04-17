BBW Stock Soars 13% as Build-a-Bear Baby Yoda Sells Out in Hours

BBW stock got a major boost on Friday after Build-A-Bear Workshop’s (NYSE: BBW ) Baby Yoda sold out in just hours.

Build-A-Bear Workshop was selling the Baby Yoda stuffed figure on Wednesday, but it only stuck around for two hours before selling out completely. That’s an impressive feat considering its physical retail locations are closed.

The demand for Baby Yoda and quick out-of-stock status means that the company is seeing plenty of customers take to online shopping during the novel coronavirus pandemic. That’s good news for the company as it has been placing a larger focus on e-commerce.

While Baby Yoda is gone, for now, there is a new hope for Star Wars fans. The company says that it will be getting more stock of the toy in. It doesn’t say when, but customers can sign up to be notified when it is back in stock.

Anyone wanting to pick up the Build-A-Bear Workshop Baby Yoda will have to pay a pretty penny. The stuffed toy goes for $59.99. While that may seem like a lot for a toy, it clearly wasn’t enough to deter hardcore fans of The Mandalorian’s tiny force user.

There are also other options to consider for Baby Yoda fans. Target (NYSE: TGT ) plans to have new exclusive Baby Yoda items show up at its stores over the next couple of months.

BBW stock closed out Friday up 13.48%.

