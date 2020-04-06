Blink Charging News: BLNK Stock Gets a 5% Boost From New Mobile Charger Launch

Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK ) news for Monday concerning a new mobile charger from the company has BLNK stock up.

A Blink Charging news release reveals that the company is rolling out a mobile charger for emergency situations. This mobile charger will allow owners of electric vehicles (EV) to charge up their cars in emergency situations.

An example of the new mobile charger’s use is if a person is just a short distance away from a charging station. The charger provides enough juice for a mile a minute. That could be enough to allow EV owners to make it to a charging station or home if they run out of juice on the way.

The Blink Charging news release notes that energy from the mobile charger can be provided to customers through its own network membership. However, it is also planning to offer the mobile chargers to roadside assistance, insurance and other companies.

Michael Farkas, founder and Executive Chairman of Blink Charging, said this about the BLNK stock news.

“The Blink mobile EV charging station provides yet another valuable emergency service for its members and all EV drivers. This product reaffirms to our members and investors that Blink is developing the infrastructure needed to benefit the large number of EVs hitting the streets, while also helping to offset concerns surrounding range-anxiety for prospective EV drivers.”

BLNK stock was up 5.19% when markets closed on Monday.

