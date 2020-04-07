Welcome

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / BP Gas Discount for Healthcare Workers: 12 Things to Know

BP Gas Discount for Healthcare Workers: 12 Things to Know

The discount takes 50 cents per gallon off

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 7, 2020, 2:54 pm EDT

BP (NYSE:BP) is offering a special discount on gas for healthcare workers as the coronavirus from China continues to spread.

Source: TK Kurikawa / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what healthcare workers need to know about the BP gas discount.

  • The BP gas discount is available for first responders, doctors, nurses, and hospital workers.
  • The discount gets them 50 cents off per gallon during their next fill up at a BP or Amaco gas station.
  • Healthcare workers wanting the discount just have to verify their identity at ID.me.
  • After doing so, they will get a code they can use for the BP discount.
  • To use this code, they have to press Cancel, input the code, press Enter and then swipe their payment method when getting gas.
  • These steps may vary depending on the pumps.
  • The discount also works in-store by pressing the Loyalty ID key on the PIN pad.
  • It’s worth pointing out that this code is one-time use only, so workers will want to fill up when they use it.
  • Healthcare workers have from April 2 to April 30 to obtain their codes and then until June 30, 2020, to use them.
  • The BP discount codes will also only be available until $1 million in cents per gallon discounts are reached.
  • BP is encouraging social media users to spread to the news by sharing the bp.com/localheroes website.
  • They can also make use of the #bpsupportslocalheroes hashtag to make healthcare workers aware of the BP gas discount.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

