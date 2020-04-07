BP Gas Discount for Healthcare Workers: 12 Things to Know

BP (NYSE:BP) is offering a special discount on gas for healthcare workers as the coronavirus from China continues to spread.
Here’s what healthcare workers need to know about the BP gas discount.
- The BP gas discount is available for first responders, doctors, nurses, and hospital workers.
- The discount gets them 50 cents off per gallon during their next fill up at a BP or Amaco gas station.
- Healthcare workers wanting the discount just have to verify their identity at ID.me.
- After doing so, they will get a code they can use for the BP discount.
- To use this code, they have to press Cancel, input the code, press Enter and then swipe their payment method when getting gas.
- These steps may vary depending on the pumps.
- The discount also works in-store by pressing the Loyalty ID key on the PIN pad.
- It’s worth pointing out that this code is one-time use only, so workers will want to fill up when they use it.
- Healthcare workers have from April 2 to April 30 to obtain their codes and then until June 30, 2020, to use them.
- The BP discount codes will also only be available until $1 million in cents per gallon discounts are reached.
- BP is encouraging social media users to spread to the news by sharing the bp.com/localheroes website.
- They can also make use of the #bpsupportslocalheroes hashtag to make healthcare workers aware of the BP gas discount.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.