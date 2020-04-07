BP Gas Discount for Healthcare Workers: 12 Things to Know

BP (NYSE: BP ) is offering a special discount on gas for healthcare workers as the coronavirus from China continues to spread.

Here’s what healthcare workers need to know about the BP gas discount.

The BP gas discount is available for first responders, doctors, nurses, and hospital workers.

The discount gets them 50 cents off per gallon during their next fill up at a BP or Amaco gas station.

Healthcare workers wanting the discount just have to verify their identity at ID.me.

After doing so, they will get a code they can use for the BP discount.

To use this code, they have to press Cancel, input the code, press Enter and then swipe their payment method when getting gas.

These steps may vary depending on the pumps.

The discount also works in-store by pressing the Loyalty ID key on the PIN pad.

It’s worth pointing out that this code is one-time use only, so workers will want to fill up when they use it.

Healthcare workers have from April 2 to April 30 to obtain their codes and then until June 30, 2020, to use them.

The BP discount codes will also only be available until $1 million in cents per gallon discounts are reached.

BP is encouraging social media users to spread to the news by sharing the bp.com/localheroes website.

They can also make use of the #bpsupportslocalheroes hashtag to make healthcare workers aware of the BP gas discount.

