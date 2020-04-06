Tread Carefully, but Chevron Stock Could Be a Buy at Today’s Prices

What’s next for Chevron (NYSE: CVX )? Like its major oil company peers, Chevron stock has been hammered thanks to the recent oil price war, and, of course, weakened demand due to COVID-19.

Source: Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock.com

But, as shares have rebounded more than 40% from their 52-week low ($51.60 per share), is the stock a buy at today’s prices?

It all depends. Can the oil giant retain its hearty 7.1% dividend? When will the global COVID-19 outbreak subside? Can Russia and Saudi Arabia bring an end to their oil price war? So many unpredictable factors remain at play.

Yet, now may be the right time to buy oil stocks like Chevron. With investors pricing in continued low energy prices, shares could soar from today’s price level (around $73 per share) back to past highs (over $120 per share) if oil rebounds back to $50 per barrel and above.

Granted, there’s a lot more to it than a “set and forget” investment. Shares could see volatility, as COVID-19 uncertainty continues to affect the global economy. But, as a long-term investment idea, Chevron stock could an opportunity in today’s market.

The Oil Wars, COVID-19, and Chevron Stock

Companies in many industries are facing one big headwind: COVID-19, but in the case of energy stocks, they’re facing another big storm: the recent crash in energy prices. The standoff between Russia and Saudi Arabia has done considerable damage to the energy sector worldwide.

Yet, we could now be seeing some relief. Oil prices surged April 2, as President Trump touted a truce between the two major oil-producing countries. After talking to both country’s leaders, the president is confident they will make a deal to end their price war.

Is this all talk, or is a rebound for energy prices just around the corner? That remains to be seen. But regardless of how this geopolitical factor plays out, what about the second headwind? The coronavirus outbreak continues to affect global crude oil demand.

Even if Russia and Saudi Arabia reach an arrangement, low market demand could still keep oil prices below their prior price level (above $50 per barrel). That’s not a good thing for Chevron stock. Not only in terms of near-term earnings. But, more importantly, the ability to maintain their dividend.

According to Seeking Alpha contributor Aristofanis Papadatos, Chevron needs oil prices at $55 per barrel or above to cover its current dividend. Sure, there are other ways the company could still keep the dividend as-is. Yet, not without eroding shareholder value.

Dividend and Valuation

A key question regarding Chevron stock is the dividend. Based on the April 1 closing price of $68.56 per share, the current dividend yield is 7.1%. But there’s good reason why shares now trade at a “high yield.”

There’s great uncertainty whether major oil companies can keep their payouts at current levels. But, as InvestorPlace’s Mark Hake wrote April 1, there’s a way Chevron can afford its dividend. By slashing production, selling assets, and cutting operating costs, the company could manage to maintain its current payout.

Yet, if you think about it, the company is partially liquidating in order to maintain the dividend. One would think the market would take that into consideration. But, income-oriented investors may be satisfied with the company maintaining its current dividend. This could keep shares trading at present levels.

What about upside? Everything weighs on how the major headwinds play out. Basically, the bull case for Chevron stock is all about “predicting the unpredictable.”

Back in 2018, Chevron posted earnings of $14.9 billion. But that’s back when the average closing price of oil was around $65 a barrel. Oil prices may have to return to such levels in order to move the needle again.

It may be a while before we see high prices like that again. Yet, if Chevron can continue paying its dividend, downside could be limited from here.

Chevron Stock Is Worth a Look

With low energy prices due to COVID-19 and the oil price war, it’s hard to justify buying energy stocks right now. But if major names like Chevron can figure out how to maintain their dividends, share prices could remain stable. In a low-interest world, it’s tough to find yield. Income-oriented investors may help support the stock’s current price level.

Regarding upside, nothing’s guaranteed. We could see a long-term oil price slump. But given the unpredictability of oil markets, crude oil prices could rebound back to prior levels, moving the needle for Chevron shares.

In short, Chevron stock may offer a compelling risk/return proposition. With continued dividends minimizing downside, and big upside if oil prices rebound, consider this an opportunity.

Thomas Niel, contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single-stock analysis for web-based publications since 2016. As of this writing, Thomas Niel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.