Dave & Buster’s Earnings: PLAY Stock Surges 8% on Strong Q4

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ: PLAY ) earnings for fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have PLAY stock soaring after markets closed on Thursday. This is due to its diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 80 cents beating out Wall Street’s estimate of 69 cents. The entertainment company’s revenue of $347.16 million also comes in above analysts’ estimates of $344.46 million.

Diluted per-share earnings for the quarter are up 6.67% from 75 cents during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue comes in 4.64% higher than the $331.78 million from the same period of the year prior.

Operating income of $37.62 million is an 8.22% drop year-over-year from $40.99 million.

The Dave & Buster’s earnings report also includes a net income of $24.98 million.

This is a 15.15% decline compared to its net income of $29.44 million reported during the same time last year.

Brian Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Dave & Buster’s, said this during the PLAY stock earnings report:

“In recent weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges unlike anything our company, industry, or the U.S. economy has previously experienced, resulting in the temporary closure of all of our stores. We have thoughtfully and quickly implemented a comprehensive plan to help mitigate the impact of this pandemic, and we are now working to enhance liquidity and preserve store restart capabilities so that we can safely reopen as soon as local conditions allow.”

The current Dave & Buster’s earnings report doesn’t include an outlook for fiscal 2020. That’s no surprise as many companies are withholding guidance due to the coronavirus from China.

PLAY stock was up 7.96% after-hours Thursday but was down 6.07% when markets closed.

