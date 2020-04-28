Welcome

Ford Earnings: F Stock Falls 5% on Q1 EPS Miss

Ford Earnings: F Stock Falls 5% on Q1 EPS Miss

F did beat revenue estimates for the quarter

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 28, 2020, 4:59 pm EDT

Ford (NYSE:F) earnings for first quarter of 2020 have F stock taking a beating after-hours Tuesday. This comes after reporting adjusted losses per share of 23 cents. That’s worse than Wall Street’s estimate of 12 cents. However, the automotive company’s revenue of $34.32 billion is better than analysts’ estimates of $32.54 billion.

Source: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com

Now, let’s take a more thorough look at the most recent Ford earnings report.

  • Adjusted per-share losses are worse than adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents in Q1 2019.
  • Revenue for the quarter is 15% lower than the $40.34 billion from the same period of the year prior.
  • Operating loss of -$1.56 billion is a negative switch year-over-year from an operating income of $1.2 billion.
  • The Ford earnings report also includes a net loss of -$1.99 billion.
  • That’s a major decline compared to its net income of $1.15 billion reported during the same time last year.

Tim Stone, CFO of Ford, said this in the earnings report:

“We’ve taken decisive actions to lower our costs and capital expenditures and been opportunistic in strengthening our balance sheet and optimizing our financial flexibility. We believe the company’s cash is sufficient to take us through the end of the year, even with no additional vehicle wholesales or financing actions.”

Ford doesn’t provide a 2020 guidance in its current earnings report. The company withdrew its outlook earlier this year in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear when it will provide an outlook for the year.

F stock was down 4.8% after markets closed Tuesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

