J.B. Hunt Earnings: JBHT Stock Up 2% Despite Mixed Q1 Results

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT ) earnings for the transportation company’s first quarter of 2020 have JBHT stock up after-hours Tuesday. This comes after reporting diluted earnings per share of 98 cents. That’s below Wall Street’s estimate of $1.10 for the quarter. On the other hand, its revenue of $2.28 billion is better than analysts’ estimates of $2.2 billion.

Source: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.com

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent J.B. Hunt earnings report.

Diluted per-share earnings are down 10.09% from $1.09 during the same time last year.

Revenue comes in 9.09% higher than the $2.09 billion from the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $154.74 million is a 7.78% decrease year-over-year from $167.8 million.

The J.B. Hunt earnings report also includes a net income of $104.83 million.

That’s a 12.35% drop compared to its net income of $119.6 million from the same period of the year prior.

Here’s what J.B. Hunt has to say in the most recent JBHT stock earnings report.

“Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B Hunt 360° increased to $294 million in the first quarter 2020 compared to $199 million in the prior year quarter. ICS revenue on the platform increased to $235 million with an approximate 44% increase in volume versus the year ago period.”

The J.B. Hunt earnings report doesn’t include guidance for 2020. That makes sense as many companies are pulling guidance as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

JBHT stock was up 2% after markets closed on Tuesday and was up 3.12% when markets closed.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.