Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Lamb Weston Earnings: LW Stock Slides 12% Lower on Q3 Miss

Lamb Weston Earnings: LW Stock Slides 12% Lower on Q3 Miss

LW also pulled its 2020 guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Nick Clarkson Apr 1, 2020, 3:25 pm EDT

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) earnings for the third quarter of 2020 have LW stock falling on Wednesday afternoon. This comes after reporting revenue of $937.3 million, which is below Wall Street’s estimate of $959.19 million. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 77 cents, while analysts were expecting adjusted per-share earnings of 93 cents for the quarter.

Lamb Weston Earnings: LW Stock Slides 12% Lower on Q3 Miss
Source: Shutterstock

LW’s earnings release had a few other points worth mentioning, including the following:

  • Net income declined 21% year-over-year.
  • Revenue for the quarter comes in 1.13% higher compared to $926.8 million during the same time last year.
  • Operating income of $162.5 million is off 16.15% from the year-ago period.
  • SG&A (selling, general and administrative) increased 8.3% YOY.
  • LW returned $110.6 million through share buybacks and cash dividends, but announced it is discontinuing its share repurchase plan.

Compare Brokers

Tom Werner, president and CEO, said this about the LW stock earnings report:

“Our results in the third quarter were mixed … We drove solid growth in our Foodservice and Retail segments, but our Global segment’s sales declined due to the timing of sales of customized products and higher-margin limited time offering products, as well as the initial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on restaurant traffic in China.”

LW’s earnings report doesn’t include its outlook for fiscal 2020, but that’s not much of a surprise at this point. Many companies are withholding their guidance in light of the novel coronavirus.

LW stock was down 12.24% as of Wednesday afternoon.

Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/04/lamb-weston-earnings-lw-stock-slides-lower-q3-miss/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?