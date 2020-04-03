New Target Coronavirus Safety Measures to Launch April 4

New Target (NYSE: TGT ) coronavirus safety measures will mean changes to normal shopping routines at the retailer.

Target says that the first of its new safety measures in response to the coronavirus from China is metering its stores. This means that the retailer is going to limit how many customers are allowed in each location to reduce the risk of close contact.

The next major change to Target coronavirus safety measures is for employees. The company says that it will now be providing its employees with face masks and gloves to wear while at work.

Target also notes that it is encouraging healthy hygiene habits for its employees. That includes providing paid sick leave for workers with the virus to keep the chance of spread down. This has it following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

John Mulligan, Executive Vice President and COO of Target, said this about the safety measures.

“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 frontline team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target, and we’ll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them. The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country.”

The new Target coronavirus safety measures go into effect on April 4.

