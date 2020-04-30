When Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT ) withdrew its guidance on April 21 ahead of its earnings report set for May 6, the market ignored the heightened uncertainties ahead for Lyft stock.

Investors are betting that the negative impact from COVID-19 will ease in the months ahead as various states soften the stay-at-home order. What should investors expect when Lyft reports quarterly results on May 6?

Lyft said that it “is withdrawing the annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance it provided on February 11, 2020, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.”

This is due to the company’s inability to anticipate the evolving and unpredictable effects of the virus. What is certain is that the ride volumes fell sharply starting in the middle of last month. This continued in the current month.

In recent weeks, Uber’s (NASDAQ: UBER ) bookings fell by 80% while the value of its bookings fell 50%. Still, Lyft’s rival is getting at least a 70% increase in meal delivery services activity. This will offset some of the revenue lost from the ride-sharing business. And since Uber will still have around $4 billion in liquidity, it does not need to worry as much as Lyft about its balance sheet in the near-term.

Conversely, investors should only expect Lyft giving an update on its cost structure. It will also give an update on what it has done in strengthening its financial position. Lyft may sell shares, raise debt, or tap its line of credit to lift its cash flow while business dries up. But when the ride-sharing demand eventually rebounds in 2020, the company may pay back creditors.

Financial Liquidity and Lyft Stock

Maintaining financial flexibility is imperative to the company’s survival. For example, a phased re-opening of businesses will increase ride volumes but not at levels enjoyed before the virus pandemic. Plus, Lyft had forecast (slide 12) first-quarter adjusted EBITDA in the range of negative $145 million to negative $140 million. That loss is despite a previous growth forecast of 36%-37% in the quarter.

Before the pandemic, Lyft posted consistently growing quarterly revenue growth. Revenue topped $1.017 billion for the first time in the fourth quarter. In the upcoming quarterly report and future quarters, Lyft will likely post a very sharp decline in revenue. At the very least, it will have to cut back-office staff costs, cut payments to its drivers, and continue shrinking whatever expansion plans it had set for 2020.

Lyft will need to model for improving the EBITDA margin while accelerating a cut in operating expenses. If it makes deep costs in general and administrative and sales and marketing, that will still not offset the decline in quarterly revenue.

Growth from Innovation

Lyft pointed to product innovation as a key driver of its growth. On its conference call, the company said that “innovation is what powers our ability to deliver the right product to the right customer at the right time. Solving that formula in real-time at scale is a massive feat of engineering that drives higher user engagement and improves utilization within our marketplace.”

In the long-term, Lyft will continue maximizing its revenue per active rider.

Last year, Lyft launched Shared Saver. This maximized drive usage by addressing daily commute needs. In the markets where the company launched the service, the shared drives accounted for around one-third of all shared drives. By helping riders save money while enjoying the convenience, Lyft proved that it has the infrastructure potential to grow in the ride-share market.

Valuation

Assume the following revenue growth rate in a 5-year discounted cash flow EBITDA exit model:

(USD in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec 24-Dec Revenue 3,616 3,074 4,918 7,622 12,653 21,004 % Growth 67.70% -15.00% 60.00% 55.00% 66.00% 66.00% EBITDA -2,594 -2,305 -2,459 -1,906 -633 2,100 % of Revenue -71.70% -75.00% -50.00% -25.00% -5.00% 10.00%

Data courtesy of finbox.io

At an 8% discount rate, LYFT stock has a fair value of $35.51.

Disclosure: As of this writing, the author did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.