Uber Is Back on Solid Footing Ahead of Earnings

Uber (NYSE: UBER ) stock is healing. On Tuesday, the ride-hailing company saw its shares rise to a six-week high, pushing above a crucial resistance zone and signaling it’s on to the next stage of its recovery.

Let’s take a fresh look at its price charts to read the tea leaves of technical analysis.

How We Got Here

The volatility seizing Uber shares this year has been utterly insane. Owners have been taken on a roller-coaster ride from hell, and as the volume from mid-March will attest, scores of shareholders abandoned ship at the worst possible time.

From February’s peak, Uber stock fell 67% in just over one month. That much pain meted out over a year is hard to handle, let alone when it’s compressed into a few weeks. Even the most ardent advocates were tempted to abandon their holdings.

Those that held through, however, were rewarded for their bravery. Gains have returned almost as quickly as they left and UBER now finds itself only 25% off the highs. Compared to the S&P 500‘s peak-to-trough drawdown of 35%, Uber’s -67% thrashing seems incredibly excessive.

The outsized damage was likely due to the company’s unfortunate positioning in the transportation sector. Think of the behavioral changes ushered in by the novel coronavirus. The twin trends of social distancing and quarantine demolished travel demand and torpedoed Uber’s business model. For now, at least.

Given the vigorous rebound, however, we now know the damage was overdone. In hindsight, it was a bargain if you had the intestinal fortitude to buy the blood. But with the stock up over 126% off the lows, the fire sale is over, leaving us with a tricky question. Is it a worthy buy ahead of earnings?

Uber’s Stock Chart

Friday’s clearance of horizontal resistance at $29 allowed the stock to power above the 50-day moving average for the first time since the crash began in late-February.



Uber had already carved out a higher pivot low alongside the rest of the market on April 3. But, this breakout was needed to form a higher pivot high and officially reverse the trajectory of its daily trend.

Buyers have proven their dominance and now deserve the benefit of the doubt. It would take a break back below $26.50 support to lose their foothold. The 200-day moving average sits closely overhead, but it’s only been around for a few months given the stock’s relatively short history, so I’m reluctant to put that much emphasis on it this early in the game.

There have been multiple reversal points at $35 in the past, so that’s the next logical upside target if we get a favorable post-earnings move. As far as volume patterns go, we’ve seen a smooth return to normalcy. The mid-March crescendo has subsided, and we’re now seeing more normal daily trading patterns. Distribution days have all but disappeared, and we’ve even seen a few recent accumulation days.

Sell Uber Naked Puts

With the easy money likely made on the rebound and next week’s earnings report unlikely to be good enough to spark a surge, I’d rather not make a big bullish bet into the event. Instead, let’s embrace the high volatility by selling naked puts. Think of it as a way to get paid to buy Uber stock at a big discount to the current price if it tumbles after earnings.

And if it doesn’t drop, then you get to keep the premium received at trade entry.

The Trade: Sell the June $25 puts for $1.05

The initial margin requirement for the trade should only be around $250 to $300 if you’re trading in a margin account. That translates into a tasty 35% to 42% return on investment.

As of this writing, Tyler didn't hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities.


