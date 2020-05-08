Camping World News: CWH Stock Soars on Better-Than-Expected Q1

Camping World’s (NYSE: CWH ) earnings for the first quarter of 2020 had CWH stock rising high on Friday. This is after reporting revenue of $1.03 billion, which is above Wall Street’s estimate of $997.96 million. Furthermore, the company reported a per-share loss of 3 cents, while analysts were expecting a loss of 6 cents for the quarter.

Additionally, the company reported a GAAP loss per share of 22 cents for the period.

Here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Camping World earnings report.

Per-share losses were 55.2% better than 67 cents during Q1 2019.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 2.8% lower compared to $1.06 billion during the same time last year.

Operating income of $13.27 million is 21.4% worse year-over-year than $16.88 million.

Camping World’s earnings also include a net loss of $8.16 million.

That’s 57.9% better than $19.4 million from the first quarter of 2019.

Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World, said this about the CWH stock earnings report:

“Overall, we are pleased with our first quarter results, especially considering the impact of the pandemic at the end of the quarter. With our current expense structure, positioning of our inventory and what we consider to be sufficient liquidity and working capital, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the positive trends we are seeing in our business, and to grow market share.”

The Camping World earnings report does not include guidance for fiscal year 2020. That said, we know what Wall Street is expecting. Analyst estimates are looking for EPS of 24 cents on revenue of $4.12 billion for the year.

CWH stock closed up 29.5% as of Friday afternoon.

